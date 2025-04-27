Why Metallica Owns The Rights To One Of The Most Underrated War Movies Ever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dalton Trumbo's antiwar novel "Johnny Got His Gun" was first published in 1938, and it followed the experiences of an American soldier who had been grievously injured in a violent shelling during World War I. The soldier, named Joe Bonham, lost his arms and legs in the explosion, as well as his lips, teeth, tongue, ears, and eyes. He breathes through a tracheotomy tube, strapped to a hospital bed. Joe is locked inside his own body, unable to communicate any of his thoughts. In his injured state — he knows what happened to him — Joe wants nothing more than to take his own life, but is unable to. All he can do is hammer out pleas for euthanasia in Morse Code by dropping his head on his pillow. A lot of the story involves flashbacks to Joe's childhood and teen years leading up to the war.

"Johnny Got His Gun" is one of the most tragic, damning antiwar stories every written. There is nothing glamorous about being a soldier, Trumbo argued, just a limbo state of semi-life. The title comes from the pro-WWI song "Over There" written by George M. Cohan.

In 1971, Trumbo (working with, of all people, an uncredited Luis Buñuel, the maker of "Viridiana") adapted "Johnny Got His Gun" to film. Timothy Bottoms played Joe, and was seen mostly through fantasies and flashbacks. In the present day, Joe lies in bed with a box over his face. Jason Robards played Joe's father, and Donald Sutherland played Jesus Christ, with whom Joe speaks.

The "Johnny Got His Gun" film was a bomb upon its release, and only regained traction in 1989 when it served as the inspiration (and provided a lot of music video footage) for the Metallica single "One." Because of Metallica, the film became popular again, its tragic underpinnings deeply felt by a new generation. Metallica, however, had to pay rights to the film every time they aired their music video. As such, they ended up buying the film outright.

