10 Years Before Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Metallica's Concert Film Was A Box Office Disaster

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

Metallica is, without question, one of the biggest music acts in history. They've sold more than 120 million albums worldwide and have played on every single continent — yes, even Antarctica. Not bad for a thrash metal band that seemingly had very little commercial upside and originally tried to call their first album "Metal Up Your Ass." In 2013, after more than 30 years of conquering the music industry, Metallica set its sights on conquering the big screen with a wildly ambitious concert film. Unfortunately for James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, the venture proved to be arguably the biggest financial misfire of their storied career.

Released in the fall of 2013, "Metallica: Through the Never" was not only an immaculately filmed 3D concert but an artistic, cinematic narrative tale as well. It was unique, extravagant, and met with much acclaim. It was also wildly expensive and cost the band millions, as they wanted to be in control of the whole thing, which meant they had to put up the money. In truly Hollywood fashion, it just got away from them and turned into a financial catastrophe.

Ten years later, buzzy concert films are back in a big way, as "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" promises to be one of the biggest earners of the fall season, with Beyoncé also releasing a film based on her blockbuster "Renaissance" tour. In both cases, things figure to pan out far better than they did for Metallica.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the tenth anniversary of "Through the Never," we're looking back on the film, how it came to be, how it turned into an overly expensive mess, what happened when it hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it a decade removed. Let's dig in, shall we?