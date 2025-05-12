Patrick Stewart Requested One Major Change In Star Trek: First Contact

In Jonathan Frakes' 1996 film "Star Trek: First Contact," the Borg — an invading force of malevolent cyborgs — had formed an attack plan against Earth, and boy howdy, was it complicated. At first, they tried a frontal assault in one of their cube-shaped ships, but Starfleet fought them off. That, however, was only Plan A.

Plan B: While their ship was exploding, a miniature Borg envoy fled the scene and opened a time portal to the year 2063 (!). That was a year, Trekkies can tell you, when Earth was still recovering from a vicious World War, but also a year when a man named Zefram Cochran (James Cromwell) was building the planet's very first faster-than-light spacecraft. According to "Star Trek" history, Cochran would attract the attention of some passing Vulcans while testing his ship for the first time, causing them to land and greet humans. The first contact with an alien species would usher Earth into a peaceful, utopian future. The Borg aimed to destroy Cochran's ship in the past, and thereby prevent Starfleet from forming.

The Enterprise followed the Borg through their time portal, and instantly faced two crises at once. Half of the crew, led by Commander Riker (Frakes), had to help Cochran repair his ship in time for First Contact Day, while the other half, led by Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), had to fight a Borg invasion force back on the Enterprise.

The screenwriters for "Star Trek: First Contact," Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore, always knew that "First Contact" was going to be a Borg movie, but they originally envisioned the plot involving Picard interacting with Zefram Cochran as they rebuilt the faster-than-light ship together, while Riker stayed on board the Enterprise fighting the Borg. Braga talked about this during a Star Trek convention in 2017 (via TrekMovie). He also said that he transposed Picard's and Riker's roles after Patrick Stewart suggested it; Stewart felt that Picard should be the one to face the Borg head-on.