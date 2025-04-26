Before Scooby-Doo, Matthew Lillard & Freddie Prinze Jr. Starred In A Forgotten Sci-Fi War Movie

A generation of kids grew up watching Raja Gosnell's 2002 live-action comedy flick "Scooby-Doo," an adaptation of Hanna-Barbera's long-running Scooby-Doo cartoon shows from the 1970s. In the film, Freddy, originally voiced by Frank Welker, was played by Freddie Prinze, Jr., and Shaggy, originally voiced by Casey Kasem, was played by Matthew Lillard. Prinze was squarely in the public eye after starring in hit films like "She's All That" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer," while Lillard was famous for his turns in "Hackers," "Scream," and "SLC Punk!" Lillard, incidentally, was also in "She's All That." Both actors were very much their generation's "It" boys, and the decade proved to be very lucrative for them both.

Well, "Wing Commander" notwithstanding.

"Wing Commander" is not well-remembered by too many people. It was based on a series of 1990s "Wing Commander" video games created by Chris Roberts, who also directed the film. The games were set in the 27th century, when a war had broken out between Earth and a warlike species of space cats called the Kilrathi. Players controlled ships commanded by the Terran Confederation in a space travel simulator setup. The games were notable for their extensive use of live-action cutscenes, usually starring recognizable Hollywood and British actors like Mark Hamill, John Rhys-Davies, John Hurt, Malcom McDowell, Christopher Walken, and Thomas Wilson.

The cutscenes were tantalizing to the game franchise's fans, and invited questions of whether a movie could be made from them. Roberts attempted to make that movie in 1999, casting Prinze and Lillard, as well as Saffron Burrows, David Warner, and Jürgen Prochnow as the Wing Commanders.

The film is forgettable and awful, and it bombed at the box office.