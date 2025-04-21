Why Jeffrey Dean Morgan Left Shameless So Quickly

Season 4 of "Shameless," which /Film ranked as the best of the series, has some of the darkest moments for the parentified older sister, Fiona (Emmy Rossum). On the night of her birthday, Fiona sleeps with her boss/boyfriend's brother, Robbie (Nick Gehlfuss). Robbie is a reckless bad boy who gives Fiona a baggie of cocaine for her party, which Fiona gladly snorts. During this raucous, self-destructive rager, her toddler brother Liam (Brendon & Brandon Sims) gets into the supply and goes unconscious. Fiona is arrested and becomes a felon after going on another bender with Robbie. It's the one time the glue of the Gallagher family comes undone.

Lip's (Jeremy Allen White) reaction is especially heartbreaking, as he is gravely disappointed and shows little mercy for her. But things start to turn around for Fiona in the finale. She ends up getting a job at the Golden House Restaurant through the benevolent owner Charlie Peters, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who helps out a lot of people who are struggling or have criminal records. Jeffrey Dean Morgan was a big star who had appeared in the epic adaptation of "Watchmen" and "Grey's Anatomy," and was clearly set up to have an arc in the next season. But "Shameless" gave viewers whiplash because by the time season 5 premiered, everything had changed. Charlie was gone, and now the restaurant was called Patsy's Pies, leaving audiences to wonder what happened.

