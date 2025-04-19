Doctor Who Season 2 Fixes The Show's Longest-Running Time Travel 'Error'

Adjust your sonic screwdriver for plot reveals, because this article contains spoilers for "Doctor Who" season 2, episode 2, "Lux".

"Doctor Who" season 2, episode 2, titled "Lux," is a statement of intent. Apart from providing all the usual thrills and spills of a great episode of the venerable sci-fi series, it also ticks the boxes on other modern "Doctor Who" staples, such as tackling social issues and proving that the series continues to have its finger on the fandom's pulse.

Here, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa, who accidentally broke a major "Doctor Who" rule when he started out) and Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) find themselves in 1950s Miami, where the mysterious appearance of a moonlight-animated cartoon character called Mister Ring-A-Ding (voiced by Alan Cumming) provides the episode's central mystery. Still, while they tackle a succession of serious issues, from the grim reality of the era's segregation to the extremely "Doctor Who" twist that Mister Ring-A-Ding is one of the ultra-powerful chaos gods that have been plaguing this incarnation of the Doctor since the very beginning, it's clear that this is ultimately one of the show's many marvelous monster episodes, and serves a greater purpose.

Even with murderous light gods who want to harness the power of the nuclear bomb and some truly surprising fourth wall breaking antics, "Lux" is ultimately a detour on the current TARDIS team's mission to find out what happens on the evidently unreachable Earth date of May 24, 2025. In order to achieve this, the Doctor has formed a plan. Early in the episode, he builds a device called the Vortex Indicator, aka Vindicator. With this, he can triangulate the desired location in space-time and guide the TARDIS there ... which, as a bonus, also happens to solve the biggest "Doctor Who" time travel "error" of them all.