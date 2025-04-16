Poker Face Season 2 Trailer Teases New Mysteries With Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, And A Gerbil

We are so back, folks, and so is the most entertaining murder-mystery series of the last several years. Since putting his stamp on "Star Wars" with the brilliant "The Last Jedi," director Rian Johnson has gone on to create an original new franchise with "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion" on the big screen and "Poker Face" for streaming television. In both cases, half of Hollywood has been recruited to fill out the ensemble casts, while the other half has shown up anyway. And ever since season 1 of the Peacock series introduced viewers to Natasha Lyonne's human lie detector Charlie Cale in early 2023, we've been waiting on pins and needles for season 2 to finally arrive.

We're one step closer to that with today's release of the "Poker Face" season 2 trailer, courtesy of Peacock. Written as a throwback to the old case-of-the-week serials like "Columbo" that countless viewers grew up on, the series debuted to instant acclaim (as you can see from /Film's review) and left us all wanting even more. Over two years later, we're getting just that with a whole new batch of episodes featuring some of the biggest names in all of the industry — a small sampling of guest stars that includes Cynthia Erivo (playing multiple characters, delightfully enough), John Mulaney, "Oppenheimer" scene-stealer David Krumholtz, Giancarlo Esposito, John Cho, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, and many more. Oh, and let's not forget the biggest star of them all: Joseph the Gerbil, apparently.

