Poker Face Season 2 Trailer Teases New Mysteries With Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, And A Gerbil
We are so back, folks, and so is the most entertaining murder-mystery series of the last several years. Since putting his stamp on "Star Wars" with the brilliant "The Last Jedi," director Rian Johnson has gone on to create an original new franchise with "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion" on the big screen and "Poker Face" for streaming television. In both cases, half of Hollywood has been recruited to fill out the ensemble casts, while the other half has shown up anyway. And ever since season 1 of the Peacock series introduced viewers to Natasha Lyonne's human lie detector Charlie Cale in early 2023, we've been waiting on pins and needles for season 2 to finally arrive.
We're one step closer to that with today's release of the "Poker Face" season 2 trailer, courtesy of Peacock. Written as a throwback to the old case-of-the-week serials like "Columbo" that countless viewers grew up on, the series debuted to instant acclaim (as you can see from /Film's review) and left us all wanting even more. Over two years later, we're getting just that with a whole new batch of episodes featuring some of the biggest names in all of the industry — a small sampling of guest stars that includes Cynthia Erivo (playing multiple characters, delightfully enough), John Mulaney, "Oppenheimer" scene-stealer David Krumholtz, Giancarlo Esposito, John Cho, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, and many more. Oh, and let's not forget the biggest star of them all: Joseph the Gerbil, apparently.
Check out the new footage above!
Natasha Lyonne returns as Charlie Cale for more mysteries and more murders in Poker Face season 2
It's the question on seemingly everyone's minds: Who the heck is Charlie Cale and how does she do what she does? Our favorite private investigator with an unparalleled talent for sniffing out lies is back and as quirky as ever. Season 2 of "Poker Face" was actually confirmed before the first season had even finished airing, meaning we've had plenty of time to imagine what sorts of misadventures our mystery-solving expert on the run would get up to next. When season 1 came to a close, Charlie escaped her pursuers (led by Ron Perlman's villainous Hasp, the crime lord who was seeking revenge against Charlie) by the skin of her teeth and remained on the run. That's the perfect setup for why she continues to roam from town to town in season 2, meeting all manner of new characters and getting into all sorts of new trouble along the way.
And she seems to be getting the hang of it. The new trailer teases a variety of original mysteries to come, from Halloween-themed hijinks to children's magic shows to some beer-soaked minor league baseball games. What could possibly go wrong? "Poker Face" comes from the mind of series creator and writer Rian Johnson and boasts an absolutely packed roster of A-listers jockeying for screen time — enough big names that the trailer basically turns into a highlight reel showing off everyone involved. Joining Natasha Lyonne will be Alia Shawkat, Awkwafina, B.J. Novak, Carol Kane, Cynthia Erivo, David Krumholtz, Geraldine Viswanathan, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, John Cho, John Mulaney, Justin Theroux, Katie Holmes, Margo Martindale, Melanie Lynskey, Rhea Perlman, Sam Richardson, and many, many more.
Got all that? Good. "Poker Face" season 2 debuts exclusively on Peacock May 8, 2025, with three episodes, followed by new ones every Thursday.