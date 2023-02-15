Natasha Lyonne And Rian Johnson's Poker Face Is Getting A Second Season At Peacock

The "human lie detector" perpetually on the run is coming back for even more sleuthing-related adventures. The latest "howcatchem" series (not a whodunit, given that each episode begins by literally telling us who actually did each crime!) from the mind of filmmaker Rian Johnson has quickly become a hit thanks to the leading charms of Natascha Lyonne and the cavalcade of new (and some familiar) faces she encounters throughout her episodic travels week in and week out. In fact, "Poker Face" has garnered strong-enough viewership that Peacock has decided to go ahead and green light a second season, before the first even comes to a close.

The streaming service revealed the news themselves earlier today, announcing the "No bulls**t" news in a way that even Lyonne's Charlie Cale would appreciate. The critically acclaimed new show premiered on January 26 (you can read /Film's glowing review by Chris Evangelista here) and has succeeded in the early going largely through the strength of its mystery-of-the-week structure, throwing all sorts of fascinating new characters and improbably complex crimes for our lead (and impromptu) detective to solve. Now, fans of Johnson's distinct talent for murder-mysteries can look forward to another batch of cases for Lyonne's Charlie to navigate, all while she stays one step ahead of the vengeful and powerful ne'er-do-wells out for blood.