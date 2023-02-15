Natasha Lyonne And Rian Johnson's Poker Face Is Getting A Second Season At Peacock
The "human lie detector" perpetually on the run is coming back for even more sleuthing-related adventures. The latest "howcatchem" series (not a whodunit, given that each episode begins by literally telling us who actually did each crime!) from the mind of filmmaker Rian Johnson has quickly become a hit thanks to the leading charms of Natascha Lyonne and the cavalcade of new (and some familiar) faces she encounters throughout her episodic travels week in and week out. In fact, "Poker Face" has garnered strong-enough viewership that Peacock has decided to go ahead and green light a second season, before the first even comes to a close.
The streaming service revealed the news themselves earlier today, announcing the "No bulls**t" news in a way that even Lyonne's Charlie Cale would appreciate. The critically acclaimed new show premiered on January 26 (you can read /Film's glowing review by Chris Evangelista here) and has succeeded in the early going largely through the strength of its mystery-of-the-week structure, throwing all sorts of fascinating new characters and improbably complex crimes for our lead (and impromptu) detective to solve. Now, fans of Johnson's distinct talent for murder-mysteries can look forward to another batch of cases for Lyonne's Charlie to navigate, all while she stays one step ahead of the vengeful and powerful ne'er-do-wells out for blood.
Poker Face renewed for season 2
NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Susan Rovner had this to say about the announcement of "Poker Face" season 2:
"'Poker Face' is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams. Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can't wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock's originals slate."
The news of Peacock re-upping for another round of "Poker Face" comes as the first season is set to debut its seventh episode (out of 10, total). The positive response has come so fast and so furious that many would've considered it merely a matter of time before the news officially hit that Johnson would be able to squeeze in yet another season of the successful show. Mind you, that's on top of focusing his attention on the follow-up to Netflix's "Glass Onion," which stars Daniel Craig as that franchise's quirky investigator Benoit Blanc and follows a similar structure of finding a new cast of characters to pit his talents against while figuring out who pulled off each dastardly crime.
In addition to Lyonne, "Poker Face" stars an incredibly stacked cast that includes Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Hong Chau, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Ron Perlman, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, Tim Meadows, and more.
New episodes of "Poker Face" stream on Peacock every Thursday.