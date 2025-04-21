The Disney+ K-Drama That Became A Sci-Fi Phenomenon In Korea

While the first Disney+ K-drama, "Snowdrop," may have been met with controversy, the platform has thankfully continued distributing South Korean shows to great success. This includes 2023's "Moving," which set the record for the most watched Korean Disney+ and Hulu exclusive show. The series adapts the popular webtoon of the same name by Kang Full, blending espionage thrills, science-fiction stakes, and superhero action. Well-received worldwide, "Moving" and its vocal fan base is a strong reminder that Netflix isn't the only international platform with a robust selection of original K-dramas.

"Moving" centers on a group of former operatives for the Agency for National Security Planning, a black ops predecessor to South Korea's current National Intelligence Service. Used by their government for their superpowers on increasingly morally compromised missions, the agents decided to drop off the grid and start new, peaceful lives. However, as their teenage children begin to exhibit powers of their own years later, this leads several dangerous figures, both internally and abroad, to hunt for the agents. This culminates in a super-powered showdown at the local high school where these factions finally violently converge.

And while even postmodern superhero stories may feel formulaic these days, "Moving" provides a unique angle on the genre that is sure to appeal to viewers who have developed superhero fatigue.

