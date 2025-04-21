Are The Accents In Peaky Blinders Accurate? It's Complicated

As a Brit, I've always been fascinated by the huge array of regional dialects packed into a relatively small space on our islands. Every country has different accents, of course, but it's remarkable how an accent can change so dramatically in the U.K. over such short distances. Just listen to the difference between Scouse and Manc with only 35 miles separating Liverpool and Manchester. All our radically different accents provide fuel for endless banter, and everyone has their favorites and least favorites. Personally, I can listen to people from Newcastle, Yorkshire, and Wales talk all day, but I'm not a big fan of Essex (partly due to local rivalry as a Tractor Boy from Suffolk) and the Birmingham accent, or Brummie.

Which brings us to "Peaky Blinders," the hugely popular BBC crime drama set in Birmingham in the early 20th century. That location makes the show something of an anomaly for British TV, because the nation's second-largest city simply doesn't provide the backdrop for all that many hit shows or movies. According to Birmingham-born Steven Knight (the show's creator), it's largely down to the accent. He told Birmingham Live in 2014:

"For some reason it's a very difficult accent to get right, harder even than Geordie... It's considered too difficult so we won't do anything in Birmingham. There's been a big black hole in the middle of the country as far as TV production goes."

Aside from difficulty, the Brummie dialect is much-maligned in the U.K., often ranking towards the bottom of polls of British accents. It isn't always well-represented by celebrities who hail from the area. You can still hear it when Ozzy Osbourne speaks and it pops out occasionally when Julie Walters is on a roll, but Felicity Jones or David Harewood? Not so much. In general, it's been left to comedians like Frank Skinner and Jasper Carrott to keep the Brummie flag flying on TV. In this respect, it maybe shouldn't come as a surprise that none of the principal cast of "Peaky Blinders" are from the West Midlands, but how accurate are their attempts to mimic the city's very specific accent?

