Is Peaky Blinders Season 7 Happening? Here's What We Know So Far
"Peaky Blinders" fans are just happy to be getting more. When it comes to the gritty British gangster series, it was previously assumed season 6 would be the last we'd see of Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy). After all, the head of Birmingham's legendary crime family had spent most of that chapter in the hit BBC show dancing with death. Since then, though, it's been revealed a "Peaky Blinders" movie is in the works, with Netflix even planning to give it a theatrical release. Now, it seems that might not be the end either, with creator Steven Knight having indicated that the Peaky f*****g Blinders — their words, not ours — may yet return for a seventh season after they've made their way to the big screen.
Knight himself has proclaimed that the "Peaky Blinders" movie wouldn't end the franchise after all, as Netflix apparently has plans to continue the Shelby empire beyond whatever drama Tommy finds himself in during the upcoming film. The thing is, we know that the head of the Shelby empire is an elusive soul. As the show's earworm of an intro song states: He's a ghost, he's a god, he's a man, he's a guru. It appears Tommy will once again outsmart whatever dangers come his way in the "Peaky Blinders" movie as he prepares to face new ones in the unpredictable era of the 1950s. After that? It'll all depend on when the creative powers that be are available to reunite for the next installment in this property.
Discussions are underway for more Peaky Blinders after the movie
According to Broadcast, "discussions are taking place between the BBC, Netflix, and producer Banijay UK" to carry on the Shelby legacy after the dust has settled from the "Peaky Blinders" movie. Season 7's potential '50s backdrop also makes sense, given when that film is set to take place. At the same time, it's best not to assume anything is set in stone until the movie actually comes out.
Speaking of which, the "Peaky Blinders" movie will see the likes of Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Barry Keoghan joining Murphy this time around as part of the stellar supporting ensemble (with one of those newcomers possibly playing the franchise's next major villain to boot). The film will reportedly take place during WWII, which could have an interesting impact on our (anti)hero Tommy, given that his trauma from being in WWI has been consistently present throughout the property up to this point.
It's a story that Knight has had tucked away for some time. As he previously told Radio Times, "I know what's going to happen in those stories and it's about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in." For the time being, though, we'll have to wait for further news on what awaits Tommy — you know, besides more blood, betrayal, and smoke-filled slow-motion sequences (just the way we like it).