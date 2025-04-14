Is Peaky Blinders Season 7 Happening? Here's What We Know So Far

"Peaky Blinders" fans are just happy to be getting more. When it comes to the gritty British gangster series, it was previously assumed season 6 would be the last we'd see of Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy). After all, the head of Birmingham's legendary crime family had spent most of that chapter in the hit BBC show dancing with death. Since then, though, it's been revealed a "Peaky Blinders" movie is in the works, with Netflix even planning to give it a theatrical release. Now, it seems that might not be the end either, with creator Steven Knight having indicated that the Peaky f*****g Blinders — their words, not ours — may yet return for a seventh season after they've made their way to the big screen.

Knight himself has proclaimed that the "Peaky Blinders" movie wouldn't end the franchise after all, as Netflix apparently has plans to continue the Shelby empire beyond whatever drama Tommy finds himself in during the upcoming film. The thing is, we know that the head of the Shelby empire is an elusive soul. As the show's earworm of an intro song states: He's a ghost, he's a god, he's a man, he's a guru. It appears Tommy will once again outsmart whatever dangers come his way in the "Peaky Blinders" movie as he prepares to face new ones in the unpredictable era of the 1950s. After that? It'll all depend on when the creative powers that be are available to reunite for the next installment in this property.

