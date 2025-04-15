The Best Horror Movie You've Never Seen Is Finally Getting A Blu-Ray Release In The United States

Horror movies are wonderfully primal things. They can be giddy experiences packed with jump scares, slow burns drenched in an atmosphere of dread, deeply unsettling ordeals that scar the consciousness, or, in rare cases, all of these things and more in remarkably equal measure. And when fans of the genre run across a film that colors ecstatically outside of the lines, that transgresses in a way no other horror film has dared to transgress before, they have a tendency to fall headlong in love.

I don't know exactly when I got bitten by the horror movie bug, but, like many Generation X fright fans, I can certainly credit Denis Gifford's coffee table book "A Pictorial History of Horror Movies" with inflaming my ardor. I spent countless hours poring over those glossy pages of stills and lobby cards that covered everything from silent era classics like "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" to the shockingly gory Hammer horror films of the 1970s. I wanted to devour all of these movies, and I didn't care if a big chunk of them were shot in black-and-white. The monsters, the eerily beautiful production design, and, yes, the copious amounts of blood had me hooked. At this early stage in my life, it was all discovery.

Horror fans are forever chasing that sense of discovery. They yearn for the high of those early Universal monster movies, George A. Romero's zombie masterpieces, and visceral found-footage terror of "The Blair Witch Project." They want to get knocked sideways by the next "The Evil Dead," "Re-Animator," or "In My Skin" — and it's not strictly for personal gratification. For all movie lovers, but especially horror aficionados, there is nothing better than recommending a film to a friend or acquaintance that you know is going to blow their mind. And if you're lucky, you get to watch it with them as it works its twisted magic.

So I'm thrilled that one of the most exhilaratingly original horror movies of the 21st century is about to get thrust back into the cinephile discourse via its first-ever Region 1 Blu-ray release. It's time to unleash Lucky Mckee's "May" on unsuspecting viewers once again.