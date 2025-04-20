Landman Star Paulina Chavez Explains What Taylor Sheridan Is Like Behind-The-Scenes

As Taylor Sheridan's television empire continues to expand, fans of the wildly prolific writer-director may find themselves struggling to keep up. There are only so many hours in a day, and a well-rounded TV viewer cannot subsist on Sheridan's soapy adult dramas alone. When do you cut bait on one of his series, or, as a new one premieres, simply say, "Nah, Taylor, I'm good"?

For many devout Sheridan worshippers, "Landman" had way too much going for it on the surface to resist. The notion of Billy Bob Thornton playing a gruff petroleum landman operating in West Texas sounded like wheelhouse Sheridan, and, sure enough, fans and many critics got sucked right into the oilfield intrigue. What with Thornton (a natural for Sheridan's macho universe) doing his tough-talking thing alongside a stacked cast that includes Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Ali Larter, and Colm Feore, even Sheridan's occasionally clunky dialogue (this is what happens when a talented writer spreads themselves too thin) sings more often than not.

If "Landman" has a breakout performer and character, it has to be Paulina Chávez's Ariana Medina, who loses her oil crewman husband to a fatal accident in the first episode of the series. While mourning the death of her hubby, Ariana seeks comfort and legal assistance from Cooper Norris, the roustabout son of Thornton's Tommy Norris. As Ariana and Cooper start to fall in love, Tommy seems inclined to not get in the way. We'll have to wait for season 2 to see how the relationship progresses, and if Tommy continues to let it flourish.

While Chávez had already acquired a bit of a fan following from playing the lead role on the short-lived Netflix series "The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia," "Landman" reps her first time on a high-profile show where she's surrounded by veteran, award-winning actors. Was she intimidated? Surprisingly, no. And she credits Sheridan for making her feel like an important part of the cast right off the bat.