The Best Horror Movies Streaming This Month Are Vampire Movies (April 2025)

Streaming on Tubi, Kanopy, Pluto TV, Prime Video.

"Blacula" is one of those movies everyone knows about even if they've never seen it. I mean, it's called "Blacula," and that's the type of title you pay attention to. This blaxploitation horror flick begins in the late 1700s and introduces us to African prince Mamuwalde (William Marshall). Looking for help stopping the Atlantic slave trade, Mamuwalde turns to wealthy nobleman Count Dracula (Charles Macaulay). Unfortunately, Mamuwalde hasn't read Bram Stoker's book, because he's unaware that Dracula is both evil and a vampire. Rather than help Mamuwalde out, Dracula turns the prince into a vampire and seals him up in a tomb. Cut to the 1970s, and Mamuwalde, now renamed Blacula, crawls out of his grave thirsty for blood. To be clear: there's an inherent silliness at play here, and a lot of the film's attempts at humor have aged rather poorly. However, "Blacula" remains a fascinating artifact from the blaxploitation era. The film's real secret to success is Marshall, a classically trained actor who plays the titular role completely straight, bringing a crazy amount of gravitas to the character.

