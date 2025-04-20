One Game Of Thrones Star Clashed With Directors And Stormed Off Set

Though the final season of "Game of Thrones" was plagued with problems that left a bad taste in many fans' mouths, the sharp-tongued Lady Olenna was always a delight until her absolutely incredible death in season 7. (Maybe the lack of Olenna was part of the problem with that final season, honestly.) Director Mark Mylod said that he "was terrified of Diana Rigg," and that one time after he gave her a note she disagreed with it and said she was going to perform the scene her way, "thank you," and it made him feel like a "five-year-old boy." It seems like she was particular and could be short with people, but she wasn't abusive, just very set in her ideas of how Lady Olenna should behave.

Advertisement

Jessica Henwick, who portrayed Dornish baddie Nymeria Sand, remembered a time when Rigg decided to storm off set in her own particular way:

"She walked onto the set, and she went, 'I'm ready now!' A cameraman came over and went, 'Well, okay, but we haven't finished setting up.' She interrupted him and said, 'Roll the cameras!' And she just started doing her lines. She did two takes, and then the guy came over and was like, 'Great, now we're going to do a close-up.' And she just stood up and she went, 'I'm done!' Now, she can't walk fast. She has to be helped. So basically we just sat there and watched as Diana Rigg effectively did her own version of storming off the set, but it was at 0.1 miles per hour. She cracked me up."

Advertisement

Picturing Rigg shuffling off-set with someone's help with the same attitude as someone truly storming off in a quick huff is pretty fantastic and feels especially in-character for Lady Olenna. The great Dame Rigg will forever be missed, but I'm thankful that some of her incredible strength and attitude was captured onscreen through her "Game of Thrones" performance.