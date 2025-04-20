Netflix's Horror Series Marianne Had Big Season 2 Plans Before Its Cancellation

The setup of Samuel Bodin's 2019 horror TV series "Marianne" is deliciously fun. A horror author named Emma Larsimon (Victoire Du Bois) has just killed off the main character of her series of witch-based horror novels, happy to retire the series. Weirdly, one of Emma's friends, Caroline, calls her up and explains that her elderly mother has come to believe that she is possessed by Marianne, the witch from Emma's books. Indeed, Caroline takes her own life (in public) after talking about how Emma's parents are going to be taken by Marianne as well. When Emma returns to her home town, her parents soon attack her assistant Camille (Lucie Boujenah) before wandering into the woods naked, bloody runes carved in their faces.

Advertisement

And that's just in the first episode. The rest of the eight-episode series takes place mostly in Emma's hometown as she returns to suss out her youth and solve her personal witchy mysteries. It seems that Emma has been having nightmares of Marianne since she was a child. She reunite with her gang of old high school buddies, most notably Séby (Ralph Amoussou), her teen crush. Although Séby is married with a child, Emma eventually has a one-night stand with him. There is a twist, however: the Séby she slept with was actually a demon in disguise. Season 1 ends with Emma realizing she is pregnant, and that the child may not be wholly human.

Sadly, "Marianne" was canceled after its brief run in 2019, so audiences never got to see that demonic pregnancy play out, or how Emma got to deal with it. It also, according to some fans, left the relationship between Emma and Camille unresolved, given their intense chemistry and romantic tension. Back in 2020, Bodin appeared on the "Phantom Limbs" podcast (handily transcribed by Bloody Disgusting), and he talked a bit about what he would have wanted "Marianne" season two to look like.

Advertisement