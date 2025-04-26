Why Lisa Edelstein's Dr. Lisa Cuddy Left House M.D.

Be it a sitcom or an hour-long drama, the will-they-or-won't-they relationship struck up between two wildly appealing characters who seem fated to end up in each other's arms (and, let's face it, in bed) is one of the most reliable, ratings-driving plot devices in television. Like Sam Malone and Diane Chambers on "Cheers" and Maddie Hayes and David Addison on "Moonlighting," the chemistry generated by these characters kept viewers tuning in week after week to see if this was the episode where they finally gave into their carnal desires and, predictably, made an even bigger mess of their already messy lives.

Advertisement

This narrative tradition has extended into the 21st century with such notable examples as Temperance Brennan and Seeley Booth on "Bones" (they did), Don Draper and Joan Holloway on "Mad Men" (never happened!) and Tony Dinozzo and Ziva David on "NCIS" (they did it offscreen). One will-they-or-won't-they that proved especially tantalizing for medical procedural fans was the steamy flirtation between Hugh Laurie's Dr. Gregory House and Lisa Edelstein's Dr. Lisa Cuddy. This was especially fraught because Cuddy, as the Dean of Medicine at Princeton–Plainsboro Teaching Hospital, was House's boss. Workplace relationships of any kind are perilous, but when you're dealing with two dynamically intelligent individuals (one of whom is fighting a Vicodin addiction) who also happen to be vitally important members of the staff, the stakes are emotionally and professionally sky high.

Advertisement

"House" worked the sexual tension between its title character and Cuddy for four whole seasons before getting the duo in a passionate lip-lock during season 5. The writers managed to keep them apart for most of season 6 but brought them together for a tumultuous season 7 that concluded with a Vicodin-addled House smashing his car into Cuddy's living room.

Where do you go from there? To the great disappointment of many fans, "House" decided to go on without Cuddy. Why would they do a crazy thing like that?