Blake Lively And Anna Kendrick Go To War In Another Simple Favor Trailer

Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, the frenemies played by Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, are back in "Another Simple Favor." Now, a new full-length trailer has dropped for the Paul Feig sequel ahead of its streaming premiere next month.

Following up on 2018's "A Simple Favor" (itself based on Darcey Bell's 2017 novel of the same name), "Another Simple Favor" revisits Emily and Stephanie five years after the events of the first movie, which ended with Stephanie and Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding) sending Emily to prison for her various crimes (which, to be fair, include a double murder). To Stephanie's surprise, Emily is not only out of prison in the sequel, but she's also getting married in Capri, Italy, and wants Stephanie to be her maid of honor. Throwing all sense of self-preservation to the wind, Stephanie accepts and heads to Italy with Emily.

The trailer features some new and returning characters, including Golding's Sean and Darren (a parent whose child attends school with Stephanie's son played by Andrew Rannells) and newcomers Aunt Linda McLandon (Emily's aunt played by Oscar winner and frequent Feig collaborator Allison Janney), Stephanie's assistant Vicky (Alex Newell), and Emily's wealthy Italian fiancé Dante Versano (Michele Morrone). The first movie is, if you haven't seen it, so much fun; Feig's smart, sly sense of humor is on full display, while Kendrick and Lively are both at their best as a mommy blogger and mysterious high-powered fashion maven, respectively. So, what else can we expect from "Another Simple Favor" based on the trailer?

