Blake Lively And Anna Kendrick Go To War In Another Simple Favor Trailer
Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, the frenemies played by Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, are back in "Another Simple Favor." Now, a new full-length trailer has dropped for the Paul Feig sequel ahead of its streaming premiere next month.
Following up on 2018's "A Simple Favor" (itself based on Darcey Bell's 2017 novel of the same name), "Another Simple Favor" revisits Emily and Stephanie five years after the events of the first movie, which ended with Stephanie and Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding) sending Emily to prison for her various crimes (which, to be fair, include a double murder). To Stephanie's surprise, Emily is not only out of prison in the sequel, but she's also getting married in Capri, Italy, and wants Stephanie to be her maid of honor. Throwing all sense of self-preservation to the wind, Stephanie accepts and heads to Italy with Emily.
The trailer features some new and returning characters, including Golding's Sean and Darren (a parent whose child attends school with Stephanie's son played by Andrew Rannells) and newcomers Aunt Linda McLandon (Emily's aunt played by Oscar winner and frequent Feig collaborator Allison Janney), Stephanie's assistant Vicky (Alex Newell), and Emily's wealthy Italian fiancé Dante Versano (Michele Morrone). The first movie is, if you haven't seen it, so much fun; Feig's smart, sly sense of humor is on full display, while Kendrick and Lively are both at their best as a mommy blogger and mysterious high-powered fashion maven, respectively. So, what else can we expect from "Another Simple Favor" based on the trailer?
The trailer for Another Simple Favor reveals that there's another murder mystery afoot
After Emily crashes what appears to be a PTA meeting and asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor at her Italian wedding (with Andrew Rannell's Darren excitedly announcing that they're all in, clearly just wanting an excuse to go to Capri), we see Stephanie asking an obvious question. "Why am I here?" she says to Emily, who casually replies, "You think I want to make you pay? For stealing my life?" (As a reminder, in the first movie, Emily fakes her own disappearance to commit insurance fraud in cahoots with Sean, but in her absence, Stephanie starts parenting Emily's son and ultimately has a full-blown affair with Sean.) We also learn that Emily's husband-to-be Dante Versano is "old money," which, based on what we know about Emily, is definitely part of the attraction. The character is always clad in beautiful designer clothing, capped off by various pairs of red-soled Christian Louboutin shoes. (Lively is friends with the shoe designer and even has a style named for her.)
We don't quite know who gets murdered during the wedding festivities just yet (nor do we know if Dante and Emily get married as planned even though we see her swan down the aisle with a striking wedding gown, the train of which is dyed red as if it's been dipped in a pool of blood), but the good news is we'll get plenty of banter between Emily and Stephanie, letting Lively and Kendrick's natural chemistry shine. Plus, /Film's own Ryan Scott reviewed the film after its March premiere at South by Southwest and praised the movie's "silly, sexy" sensibilities, so the bottom line is that audiences will have plenty of fun with this sequel.
"Another Simple Favor" drops on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, 2025.