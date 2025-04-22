A Peaky Blinders Star Was Devastated When The Final Season's Villain Changed

Through the lengthy history of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and the "Peaky Blinders," Birmingham's notorious crime family has seen off plenty of threats. Some of them have forged weary alliances in your classic "enemy of my enemy is my friend" dynamic, but for Finn Cole's Michael Gray, it was a blooming danger from within the criminal family itself.

Michael made his debut in the second and best season of "Peaky Blinders" as the long-lost son of Polly Gray (Helen McRory), who initially made a great effort to keep him out of the family business. That proved to be a failed effort, however, as Michael became a strong asset as the family business accountant and gradually made his way up the ladder to the point that tension gradually began to build between Polly's estranged son and her brother at the head of the organization. It was this gradual shift of sides that Cole was initially heartbroken to see.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his character's journey, the actor admitted, "In all honesty, I was gutted because I was such a fan of the gang and that world. So I was like, 'Oh, damn, I'm going to be a villain.' But once I embraced it, I had a lot of fun, and we were able to really take it to the next level." Naturally, the audience reacted to the wayward son of the Shelby family eventually becoming one of their greatest adversaries, but just like any actor daring to take on the hero of the story, Cole relished in the response.

