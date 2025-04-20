Why Only One Seinfeld Episode Cut Away From Jerry's Stand-Up Scene

If you're tuning into an episode of "Seinfeld," you can generally expect its agents of chaos to get into all manner of bad behavior. They don't really care what they do to other people unless it somehow involves implicating themselves, which goes against the traditional sitcom formula. It's not exactly like "Seinfeld" to take a moral stance by the end of an episode, as most of them conclude with no one learning a lesson from the mess they made.

In the season 3 episode "The Red Dot," for example, the central conflict centers around George looking to get a gift for Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) as a thank you for getting him a job at the publishing company she works at. Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) joins his double chip dipper friend to the store, where they find a beautiful cashmere sweater. The catch is that it's heavily discounted because of a small red dot. Just about everyone clocks it right away, but George is the only person with active blinders on and can't admit that's why he bought it in the first place. Through all fault of his own, George gets called out on it and winds up playing tag with the stained sweater until it ends up in the hands of multiple people by the end of it.

At the top of the episode, Jerry sets off the background story in which he accidentally ends up swapping drinks with Dick (David Naughton), a guy Elaine has been dating at work. The mistake leads the former alcoholic to unfortunately slink back into his drinking habits. "The Red Dot" was originally going to end with the scene of Dick mentioning the red dot on the sweater, while Jerry, Elaine and George cower under a desk during his drunken office stupor. But a note from the higher-ups not only led to an additional scene, but it was one that deviated from the "Seinfeld" formula.