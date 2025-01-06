Why Seinfeld's Theme Song Changed In Every Episode

What is the deal with the "Seinfeld" opening theme music? What? They couldn't afford to record an actual theme sequence? Remember "The Brady Bunch"? And how that theme song explained everything you needed to know about the show? "The Brady Bunch" even had a handy 3x3 grid of all the characters, so you could keep everyone straight. "Seinfeld" just had some bass grooves and some guy beatboxing, just kind of freestylin' it. You'd think they could at least write some lyrics. "Here's Jerry. He's neurotic and selfish. Here's George. He's neurotic and selfish." Kinda writes itself!

Jerry Seinfeld impersonations aside, the "Seinfeld" theme music was always unique. It was constructed out of beatboxing, some electronic harmonica-like noises, and a lot of electric bass, and it was never the same from episode to episode. The music was performed by musician Jonathan Wolff, who also composed music for sitcoms like "Who's the Boss?," "Will & Grace," "Married... with Children," and "The King of Queens." Wolff never composed a single "Seinfeld" theme song, instead using a peppy, changeable rock riff. The riffs tended to be of varying lengths, as they would have to be played underneath one of Jerry Seinfeld's stand-up bits.

"Seinfeld" was ostensibly built around these bits. The premise of the show, such as it is, was that Jerry was living an odd and neurotic life, and his everyday experiences would eventually form the basis of his in-show stand-up career. Jerry's stand-up served as a thematic intro for each episode. Because Jerry's bits were different lengths, however, the background theme music had to be lengthened and shortened accordingly.

In a video interview with "Great Big Story," Wolff talked about his work on "Seinfeld," and how he had to write a piece of music that would have to be anywhere from 20 seconds to a minute to accommodate the small introductory segments. A handy, single 90-second song was not feasible under the circumstances.