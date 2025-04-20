Why Harriette Winslow Actress Jo Marie Payton Left Family Matters

There's little doubt that "Family Matters" was, and still is, one of the best TV spin-offs of all time. But the show was seemingly on its last legs at the time Jo Marie Payton left, and it didn't help that some of her castmates found it difficult to adjust to the fact someone else was playing her role.

Advertisement

Darius McCrary, who played Carl and Harriette Winslow's son, Eddie, said as much when explaining how he felt after Judyann Elder replaced Payton. "No disrespect to Judyann ... but I felt like my mom was gone, you know?" he admitted to Entertainment Weekly. "I did my job as an actor, but there were just so many things that had gone on behind the scenes that the audience wasn't privy to that had kind of already shut it down." Meanwhile, Reginald VelJohnson similarly said it felt "weird" with Elder stepping into Payton's shoes toward the end of the sitcom's run. "It was hard for me after nine years of doing something with one person," he shared. "It's like getting a divorce and then marrying somebody else."

Advertisement

While Payton's departure from "Family Matters" wasn't the best news for her castmates at the time, she has made it clear that she harbors no resentment toward them. "I did love all of my 'Family Matters' crew," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. "I've kept in touch with a lot of them ... I love them all. We had incredible writers, I love them, and they know who my issue was with. It wasn't with the entirety of them."