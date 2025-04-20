A Marvel Actor Accidentally Stabbed Liam Neeson While Filming A Historical Epic

Michael Caton-Jones' historical biography "Rob Roy" had the bad luck of being released on April 7, 2025, only about a month and a half before Mel Gibson's juggernaut "Braveheart." Both films were about notable Scottish rebels, with "Rob Roy" centering on a 16th-century folk hero and "Braveheart" (very, very loosely) focusing on a 14th-century freedom fighter. As such, audiences couldn't help but compare the two films. "Braveheart" was the larger, more expensive, more violent, and more crowd-pleasing of the two, and it would go on to win five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. "Rob Roy" was kind of swallowed by the Hollywood "Braveheart" hype.

Advertisement

That's a pity, really, seeing as "Rob Roy" is a fantastic film unto itself. Liam Neeson stars in the movie as Rob Roy MacGregor, a put-upon Scottish clan leader who has to borrow some money to establish himself as a powerful cattle trader and feed his people. Sadly, he has a loan stolen by the evil, effeminate Archibald Cunningham (Tim Roth), who kills his friends and assaults his wife (Jessica Lange). This leads to a complex plot of intrigue with double-dealings, secret crimes, false accusations, real accusations, and a plan to take revenge at the tip of a rapier. The film climaxes with a sword fight between Rob Roy and Cunningham that sees the two displaying very different fencing styles, and a gradual unraveling of their respective cool. It's one of the best sword fights ever featured in a movie.

Advertisement

Roth, it should be noted, was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his turn in "Rob Roy." Many years later, the actor (whose many other roles include that of Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) appeared on the "Overdue Rentals" podcast to talk about his career, and he confessed that the "Rob Roy" sword fight got a little carried away. It seems that when Neeson grabbed Roth's sword during a key moment in the sequence, it slipped through his fingers and stabbed him in the hand.