The Walking Dead Fans Will Love This Bloody Apocalyptic K-Drama

Even beyond the enormous success of "Squid Game," it's safe to say that K-dramas, scripted television shows from South Korea, have found widespread success worldwide. This includes shows firmly entrenched in the horror genre, with different series offering everything from hellish demons to medieval zombies. When it comes to the latter, there are plenty of Korean shows similar to the genre-defining franchise "The Walking Dead," and more than just featuring the undead. One show that stands among the best K-dramas on Netflix is the horror series "Sweet Home," which has several key similarities to "The Walking Dead" that fans should check out.

Advertisement

Based on the Webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, "Sweet Home" follows protagonist Cha Hyun-su (Song Kang). After losing his family in a car accident, Hyun-su relocates to a poorly maintained apartment complex before monsters apocalyptically swarm the Earth. Hyun-su leads his fellow survivors to barricade themselves in their apartments and hold off the monsters trying to overwhelm them. Hyun-su becomes infected by the monsters, granting him superhuman abilities through a powerful transformation, while trying to keep his new condition under control. As the series progresses, the wider impact of the sudden arrival of monsters on society is explored.

"Sweet Home" changes things up during each of its three seasons to keep the story fresh, and Netflix horror fans should give the series a try.

Advertisement