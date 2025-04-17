Who Plays Mel In The Last Of Us Season 2

The dark and complex season 2 of "The Last of Us" is upon us, and with it, the events of Naughty Dog's sequel video game "The Last of Us Part II" begin to unfold in glorious (and gory) live-action. The hit HBO show's sophomore season is set to introduce a number of new characters, many of whom accompany Abby Anderson (Kaitlyn Dever) on a very special mission — one that fans of the video game are no doubt already awaiting.

One of the key players in Abby's team is Mel, a former Firefly and a capable medic. Mel's medical knowledge plays an important role in the game's events, and the way she combines her caring nature with a surprising capacity for violence makes her one of the most memorable members of Abby's squad.

In the video game, Mel is voiced by "Mythic Quest" star Ashly Burch. However, she doesn't reprise the role in the show. Instead, the live-action version of the character in "The Last of Us" season 2 is played by Ariela Barer.