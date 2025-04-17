Who Plays Mel In The Last Of Us Season 2
The dark and complex season 2 of "The Last of Us" is upon us, and with it, the events of Naughty Dog's sequel video game "The Last of Us Part II" begin to unfold in glorious (and gory) live-action. The hit HBO show's sophomore season is set to introduce a number of new characters, many of whom accompany Abby Anderson (Kaitlyn Dever) on a very special mission — one that fans of the video game are no doubt already awaiting.
One of the key players in Abby's team is Mel, a former Firefly and a capable medic. Mel's medical knowledge plays an important role in the game's events, and the way she combines her caring nature with a surprising capacity for violence makes her one of the most memorable members of Abby's squad.
In the video game, Mel is voiced by "Mythic Quest" star Ashly Burch. However, she doesn't reprise the role in the show. Instead, the live-action version of the character in "The Last of Us" season 2 is played by Ariela Barer.
Ariela Barer's experience ranges from grounded dramas to superhero sci-fi
Though "The Last of Us" may be her most prominent showcase to date, Ariela Barer is no slouch when it comes to screen acting. She has appeared in over 30 TV shows and movies since 2008, from guest star roles in popular shows like "ER" and "Modern Family" to a recurring role as Chloe on Peacock's 2020 "Saved by the Bell" reboot. In 2021, she also played the daughter of Katey Sagal's titular main character on ABC's short-lived legal drama "Rebel."
Fans of Marvel's superhero TV shows will no doubt remember Barer very well. From 2017 to 2019, she was part of the main cast of Hulu's science fiction-tinted "Marvel's Runaways" as Gert Yorkes, a member of the titular team who has a telepathic link with a genetically engineered dinosaur called Old Lace. Barer is also known for her starring role in the critically lauded thriller "How to Blow Up a Pipeline" (2022). Apart from playing the main role of environmental activist Xochitl, she also co-wrote the film, which won the Alexander Mouret Award at the 2022 Leiden International Film Festival and the Political Film Award at the 2022 Hamburg Film Festival.
As "The Last of Us" season 1 showed over and over again, the series is a treasure trove of spectacular casting and terrific performances. Time will tell if Barer's take on Mel will join the likes of Nico Parker's Sarah, Anna Torv's Tess, Nick Offerman's Bill, and Murray Bartlett's Frank among the show's memorable supporting characters — but as her CV shows, she certainly has the tools for the job.