After The Shawshank Redemption, Morgan Freeman Starred In An Awful Stephen King Movie

On the DVD special features for Lawrence Kasdan's 2003 psychic sci-fi hodgepodge "Dreamcatcher," author Stephen King talks a little bit about how he came to write the 2001 novel on which it was based. He said that he had recently been severely injured in a car accident, and later admitted that he was under the influence of Oxycontin while writing the novel. King also noted that "Dreamcatcher" was supposed to be — at least in part — about exploring taboos. King felt that all sexual taboos had been covered by literature, stating that the bedroom door had already been opened. The bathroom door, though, he felt was still closed. The bathroom is where one explored their most personal and disgusting habits, King said, and it was high time he explored that.

As such, there's a scene in "Dreamcatcher" (both the novel and the movie) wherein a character named Beav (Jason Lee) is sitting on a toilet, unable to rise. There is a murderous extraterrestrial eel trapped inside the toilet, you see, one that just ejected itself from the posterior of a now-dead visitor. Beav needs to nervously chew on toothpicks to cope with the eel situation, but cannot reach where they have spilled on the floor nearby. He's nervous and unable to get up from the toilet. That, it seems, was King's centerpiece for "Dreamcatcher."

King, however, did way, way, waaaaay more with his story, producing one of his oddest and worst works to date. It's curious that a talented director like Kasdan and a talented screenwriter like William Goldman teamed up to adapt King's worst book into what is one of his worst movies. It was even covered by the bad-movie podcast "How Did This Get Made?" We'll get into the details below, but we need to pause to note that Morgan Freeman, who starred in the celebrated Stephen King adaptation "The Shawshank Redemption" in 1994, returned to Kingland for "Dreamcatcher." I guess they can't all be winners.

