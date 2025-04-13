Where You've Seen The Cast Of The Night Agent Before

Not all television series are built with an eye toward earning critical acclaim and winning Primetime Emmys. Some shows are unabashedly formulaic, shuffling around tried-and-true plot turns the producers and writers know will satisfy their loyal viewers. Sure, prestige series like "Mad Men," "Deadwood," and "Succession" get all the plaudits, but hour-long franchises like "CSI," "NCIS," and the "One Chicago" universe bring in a ratings bonanza. And while networks and streamers dig awards, what they prize above all are ratings.

At best, these series combine savvy casting choices with punchy writing to concoct breezily effective procedurals that power you past their myriad implausibilities. They're akin to what we used to call "airplane reads" – i.e. briskly plotted novels that you pick up at an airport newsstand and tear through while enduring a long flight (perhaps people still do this). So it's not a surprise that TV creators have turned to books of this nature as grist for a (hopefully) long-running network/streaming series. This philosophy has worked remarkably well for "Reacher," "Jack Ryan," and "The Summer I Turned Pretty," and it seems to have clicked for Netflix's streaming hit "The Night Agent."

Based on the novel of the same title by Matthew Quirk, "The Night Agent" was created by Shawn Ryan ("The Shield," "S.W.A.T.") for Netflix, and has hooked viewers for two seasons with its high-level government intrigue that tests the bravery, brawn and smarts of its hero, FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso). The series moves at a breakneck pace and piles on out-of-left-field plot contrivances that'll keep you guessing and (occasionally) groaning until the season finale. And, again, one big reason viewers keep bingeing on this series is an incredibly appealing cast.

There aren't any A-listers in "The Night Agent," but it is riddled with familiar faces you've definitely seen in other shows and movies. As for which shows and movies, let's walk through the main cast and jog your memory.