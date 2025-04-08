Finn Wolfhard Took Inspiration From Unlikely Comedies To Make His New Slasher Horror Movie [Exclusive]

Folks, I'm going to be the one person brave enough to say it: 2025 has not exactly been great so far. I won't get into all the reasons why (have you checked your 401k lately?), but even narrowing the aperture to only the world of movies, things have been pretty rough out there. A majority of the big studio films have been disappointments, and the box office was struggling mightily until "A Minecraft Movie" came along. There have been a few highlights — I loved "The Ballad of Wallis Island," for example, and I really enjoyed Steven Soderbergh's one-two punch of "Presence" and "Black Bag" — but the first few months of the year weren't exactly filled with non-stop bangers.

Given the bumpy road movie lovers are currently experiencing, I felt a palpable sense of relief when I saw the new horror/comedy "Hell of a Summer." It's not the type of film that's going to save the box office, but it's a fresh, hilarious take on a familiar camp slasher story that actually cares about its characters and feels like it was made by people who were creatively invested in what they were making instead of just checking boxes to please shareholders.

One of those filmmakers is Finn Wolfhard, who you probably know best as Mike from "Stranger Things." Wolfhard wrote and directed "Hell of a Summer" alongside his pal Billy Bryk, and the two of them play two camp counselors who are fighting for their lives when a mysterious masked killer starts picking off the counselors the week before the campers arrive. The film marks Wolfhard and Bryk's feature directorial debut, and I recently spoke with Wolfhard about what kind of movies inspired them when they were trying to make "Hell of a Summer." He cited Edgar Wright's "Shaun of the Dead," which has come up several times during the press tour as a North Star due to the way it puts a focus on its characters instead of simply going through the motions of a genre film, but there were two other films he cited that surprised me.

