Daredevil: Born Again's Most Gruesome Bullseye Kill Comes Straight Out Of Marvel Comics

This post contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" episode 8.

Getting through this week's episode of "Daredevil: Born Again" was like pulling teeth for one character in particular. After the morally ambiguous Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) followed the breadcrumbs surrounding his friend's last case, the lawyer without fear found himself in a room with the man responsible for the death of Foggy Nelson, leading to a violent outburst. Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) ate the desk he was chained to and smiled at his visitor through bloody teeth, with Matt unaware that a tooth could be used like a bullet in order to escape from prison. Grim as it might be, it's actually not the first time Bullseye has applied such a tactic, having used his pearly whites as weapons in the comics as well.

As fans will have already seen in Netflix's "Daredevil" series (which "Born Again" quickly and violently tied up), Dex can use anything as a weapon. In the show, he's done this when taking on Matt Murdock at the Daily Bulletin and at the wedding of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer). However, in the comics, there have been multiple occasions where he's used his molars as murder weapons when he doesn't have anything else at hand. On more than one occasion, Bullseye has still managed to kill those restraining him with a loose tooth and broken free from his restraints as a result. In fact, there are a variety of other wildly weaponized items that can be used by Dex, and equally extreme precautions were applied to ensure that he was unable to do so.

