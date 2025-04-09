Daredevil: Born Again's Most Gruesome Bullseye Kill Comes Straight Out Of Marvel Comics
This post contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" episode 8.
Getting through this week's episode of "Daredevil: Born Again" was like pulling teeth for one character in particular. After the morally ambiguous Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) followed the breadcrumbs surrounding his friend's last case, the lawyer without fear found himself in a room with the man responsible for the death of Foggy Nelson, leading to a violent outburst. Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) ate the desk he was chained to and smiled at his visitor through bloody teeth, with Matt unaware that a tooth could be used like a bullet in order to escape from prison. Grim as it might be, it's actually not the first time Bullseye has applied such a tactic, having used his pearly whites as weapons in the comics as well.
As fans will have already seen in Netflix's "Daredevil" series (which "Born Again" quickly and violently tied up), Dex can use anything as a weapon. In the show, he's done this when taking on Matt Murdock at the Daily Bulletin and at the wedding of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer). However, in the comics, there have been multiple occasions where he's used his molars as murder weapons when he doesn't have anything else at hand. On more than one occasion, Bullseye has still managed to kill those restraining him with a loose tooth and broken free from his restraints as a result. In fact, there are a variety of other wildly weaponized items that can be used by Dex, and equally extreme precautions were applied to ensure that he was unable to do so.
With Bullseye, even snot and sharts are deadly
There's something about Poindexter using his own teeth to shoot someone that sits on the right side of far-fetched in the hard-hitting world of "Daredevil: Born Again." After all, we've seen some pretty gnarly injuries in the show so far, so having a villainous marksman use one of his own to his advantage feels fitting. That's the limit, though, because in the comics, there have been far more darkly hilarious objects Bullseye has put to use to bring down his targets that we think just wouldn't work in a TV format.
Among Poindexter's weapons of choice, Bullseye has used his own snot to take out a rat that was minding his own business and even blinded Venom, one of the most lethal characters in the Marvel universe, by throwing a live poodle in his eye. Perhaps one of the most ludicrous potential items that Bullseye was feared for using, though, was his own excrement. In the comics, the assassin proudly stated how he was force-fed stool softeners to ensure he was unable to use his own poop as a projectile on any watchful guards. With that in mind (much as we'd prefer it not to be), let's just be glad that using his own teeth is the furthest this version of Bullseye has gone to take out his targets, otherwise we'd be in some serious s***.
The season 1 finale of "Daredevil: Born Again" hits Disney+ on April 15, 2025.