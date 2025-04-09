Daredevil: Born Again Episode 8 Recycles A Bullseye Moment From The Netflix Series

This post contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" episode 8.

When the Devil of Hell's Kitchen returned all those weeks ago in "Daredevil: Born Again," he wasn't alone. Dropping in to cause chaos and add one more kill to his hit list with the death of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) was Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye (Wilson Bethel). Well, now the man who put an end to one-half of the Avocados at Law has busted out of the slammer and, in no time at all, set his sights on the newly appointed Mayor of New York City, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Music played, champagne poured, and a special day was ruined courtesy of a former ally to Fisk who had his sights set on the most powerful man in New York. Call us crazy, but doesn't this sound all very familiar?

Back at the tail end of Netflix's third "Daredevil" season, Poindexter, having gotten wise to Fisk's corruption and abuse of his talents (although it didn't take much), turned on the man who he thought was helping him in spectacular fashion. In a violent act of revenge at the wedding of Wilson and Vanessa Fisk, Dex proceeded to go on a murderous rampage, wrecking the evening and killing a number of FBI agents in the process.

While the body count might not have been as great in the new Disney+ season, there's something that feels incredibly old hat about how things have gone down, and it could see "Daredevil: Born Again" end on a more sour note than expected.