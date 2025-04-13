K-Drama Fans Will Love This Epic Romantic Series On Netflix

South Korean pop culture continues to find success worldwide. That includes K-dramas, which encompass Korean scripted television of any genre. Romantic series from Korea, in particular, are quite popular globally and have become a growing staple in Netflix's library of acclaimed K-dramas. Even so, there are still plenty of overlooked or underrated K-dramas of this specific variety on the streamer. Case in point: 2022's "Twenty-Five Twenty-One," which was well-received both among South Korean audiences and abroad. Blending nostalgia with a coming-of-age love story, the show presents classic K-drama tropes in a fresh way, making them feel exciting and engaging all over again.

The plot begins with the narrative framing device of disillusioned teenage ballet dancer Kim Min-chae (Choi Myung-bin) finding her mother's high school diary in 2021. Flashing back to 1998, Min-chae's mother Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri) is a gifted fencer on her high school team. Because of the IMF financial crisis affecting South Korea, however, Hee-do's school shuts down its fencing program, forcing her to relocate to a different school. Hee-do's journey is paralleled by Baek Yi-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk), whose family falls into poverty because of the crisis, with Yi-jin taking on several part-time jobs to support them. As Hee-do and Yi-jin acclimate to their new circumstances, they meet and begin to fall in love with each other.

And while this premise may seem by-the-numbers at first glance, "Twenty-Five Twenty-One" masterfully brings its narrative elements together for an excellent romantic coming-of-age tale.