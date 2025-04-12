Why Gene Roddenberry Named The Laser Weapons In Star Trek Phasers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On "Star Trek," when Starfleet officers were about to embark on a dangerous away mission, they would be instructed to set the gauges on their hand-held phasers. Most often, the phasers would be set to "stun," although more perilous missions would require them to set their phasers to "kill." I would advise not mixing of those settings. Of note: there is no "bone" setting. Later, on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," officers would also talk about a "heavy stun" setting. The "Next Generation" phasers would later be revealed to have 16 distinct settings, with the lowest able to knock a humanoid unconscious for about five minutes, and the highest setting — according to Rick Sternbach's and Michael Okuda's invaluable "Star Trek: The Next Generation Technical Manual" — able to disintegrate approximately 650 cubic meters of rock per shot.

In the mythology of the franchise, the weapons are called "phasers" because they employed phase modulators to control the blast yield of a particle beam. Phase modulators are a real-world technology that was spruced up to sound more fantastical for "Star Trek."

As it so happens, there was also a practical reason for naming the commonest "Star Trek" weapons "phasers." After all, series creator Gene Roddenberry could have easily relied on a reliable sci-fi trope, "laser guns," as his weapons. Lasers had become well-known to sci-fi fans and to the scientific community in general, so if Roddenberry had said that Starfleet crew members carried lasers, no audience member would be lost. As it turns out, Roddenberry had indeed initially intended to call Starfleet weapons "lasers," a fact mentioned in a 2016 "Star Trek" retrospective printed in Time Magazine. Roddenberry changed the fictional tech to "phasers" when he learned that real-world laster technology was more advanced than he had assumed.

