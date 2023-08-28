The Real-Life Military Tech That Inspired Star Trek: Enterprise's Ship Design

Because it was set a century before the events of "Star Trek," the 2001 series "Star Trek: Enterprise" had to undergo a massive design overhaul. The title ship couldn't look as slick or as roomy or as functional as the U.S.S. Enterprise did in 1966, so the designers backscaled everything 100 years. They eventually found a perfect sweet spot resting somewhere between modern-day NASA and James T. Kirk.

The cushiness of Federation starships has only increased over time. In the 24th century of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the U.S.S. Enterprise-D was carpeted, calming, and contained a lounge, an arboretum, and a sonic shower in every crew quarter. The bridge even had a control panel mounted on a swooping wooden appliance. In contrast, back in Kirk's 23rd century, the U.S.S. Enterprise was square, more severe, and more functional. There were lounges but they were cramped, and the quarters hardly looked comfortable. Reaching back to the 22nd century of "Enterprise," the ship now had grating for floors, tiny sleeping areas, and a lot of metallic interiors. More than ever before, a Starfleet vessel looked like a submarine.

This was an intentional choice. In the excellent oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, "Enterprise" creators Brannon Braga and Rick Berman wanted to give their show a definite mechanical/military vibe, and even looked into the way modern undersea vessels were designed as inspiration.