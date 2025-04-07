Game Of Thrones' Adorable Dire Wolves Have Been Brought Back From Extinction

"Many people view dire wolves as mythical creatures that only exist in a fantasy world, but in reality, they have a rich history of contributing to the American ecosystem," George R. R. Martin wrote in a statement alongside Colossal's announcement. Martin has reportedly signed on as an investor to the project and has even gotten to meet Romulus and Remus at their preserve. The fact that dire wolves were a real animal, like the dinosaurs long before them, raises an obvious question: Can dinosaurs be brought back too? Can the "Jurassic Park" franchise be made into reality?

"Not possible," the Colossal Biosciences X account replied when asked. "But hey ... dire wolves are here."

For some "Game of Thrones" fans, the news is bittersweet, and not just because Khaleesi is a bad name for a dire wolf. As one viral tweet reacting to the news put it, "Bro, we literally got actual dire wolves before we got 'Winds of Winter.'" He's referring to the sixth book in the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, which fans have been waiting on since 2011. Most fans have given up hope of the book series ever finishing at this point, especially since there's still a seventh book that needs completing too.

Still, fans of the Starks (and fans of science in general) should be thrilled about this news. It offers some extra hope for all the endangered species out there, and it raises the possibility of bringing back other beloved extinct animals like the Woolly Mammoth. ("Ice Age" fans would certainly be thrilled about that reveal.) In TIME Magazine's report on these new dire wolves, they covered Colossal's ambitions going forward:

