A Minecraft Movie's Best Battle Already Happened, And You Never Got To See It

In Jared Hess' new video-game-based blockbuster "A Minecraft Movie," Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Garrett (Jason Momoa), and Steve (Jack Black), are being chased by an army of evil Piglin warriors through the Overworld. In a panic, they flee up a staircase, only to find a dead end. They stand on a precipice, looking down at a rocky ocean, many hundreds of feet below then. Steve, thinking quickly, extracts two palm-sized widgets from his pockets. He explains that these are Elytra, a pair of special, back-mounted gliding wings they can use to soar away. He slaps one on Henry's back and pushes him off the cliff. Henry screams in terror as he plummets, only for the wings to spring open and unfold at the last minute, allowing him to fly.

Advertisement

The following sequence sees Henry and Garrett figuring out how to execute high-speed midair gliding maneuvers in order to outpace the Piglins pursuing them via floating Ghasts. It's a comedic chase, as Steve forgot his own Elytra (he could have sworn he had three), and has to ride on Garrett's back.

"Minecraft" players watching "A Minecraft Movie" will know that it's very impressive that Steve even had Elytra. In the mythology of the game, Elytra can only be retrieved when one defeats the Ender Dragon, the toughest enemy in "Minecraft," which dives at players and spits acid. Although "Minecraft" is an open-ended sandbox game that lets players tinker around however they like, the Ender Dragon is kind of the game's "final boss" — and there's only one Ender Dragon in each world. Defeating it in combat unlocks access to the only areas of the game where Elytra can be found.

Advertisement

That means that if Steve has Elytra in "A Minecraft Movie," he has already defeated the Ender Dragon. That implies that the toughest enemy in the "Minecraft" universe is already dead, and we won't be seeing it in any potential sequels.