First The Last Of Us Season 2 Reactions Have Critics United

After two years of waiting since the end of season 1, "The Last of Us" season 2 is almost here, and critics are raving about the show's sophomore outing now that the embargo has lifted. /Film's own Jeremy Mathai gave the season an 8.5/10 in his "Last of Us" season 2 review, praising the lead performances from Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, and Isabel Merced. "A show like this lives or dies by its ensemble," Mathai writes, "and every facet of production seems geared towards giving them the time and space to shine."

Writing at Static Media sister site Looper, Nina Starner gave the new season a 9/10, noting particular highlights in the performances, direction, and expansive world-building. Those sentiments have been shared by the majority of critics who've shared their thoughts in the first wave of reactions. In short, fans of "The Last of Us" have a lot to look forward to when the series returns to HBO on April 13.

Business Insider entertainment reporter Eamonn Jacobs raved about the series on X, formerly Twitter, calling season 2 "a beautifully written season of TV" that "delivers an emotionally devastating story of trauma and revenge with astounding elegance." Germain Lussier of Gizmodo shared his own thoughts on X, calling season 2 "bigger, scarier, and way more emotional than season one."

