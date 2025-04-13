Jason Statham Played A Small Part In One Of The World's Biggest Video Game Franchises

No, the headline of this article is not a reference to Jason Statham's leading role in Uwe Boll's roundly mocked film "In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale," one of the most derided of all video game adaptations. Instead, this refers to some voice work that he did early in his career. It seems that Statham played a minor voice role in the very first "Call of Duty" video game in 2003. "Call of Duty" was a military-based shooter game set during World War II, released on the PC, and eventually for the XBox 360, and the PlayStation 3. It was a big hit in the early 2000s, and spawned a massive franchise that is still going strong to this day. There are five games in the original World War II continuity, eight games in the "Modern Warfare" spinoff series (set in the present), seven games in the "Black Ops" spinoff, and three stand-alone spinoff games. And that's just the "main" series. There are also many online versions of the game, some console-only titles, and multiple autonomous "Call of Duty" games for handheld devices. Heck, some of them even have zombies.

Statham wasn't a major part of the "Call of Duty" mythology, nor did he play a notable real-life character (how keen would it have been to learn he played Winston Churchill?). Instead, Statham played a British officer named Sergeant Waters who joined the player-character, Jack Evans, during the game's British Campaign segment ("Call of Duty" also boasted an American Campaign and a Russian Campaign).

Statham's involvement with "Call of Duty" means that he is now associated with two of the biggest money-making entertainment franchises of all time. He also famously played the murderer-turned-good-guy Deckard Shaw in six of the "Fast & Furious" movies. This is in addition to playing the tough-as-nails Lee Christmas in the four "Expendables" movies.

