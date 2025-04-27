The Fan-Made Power Rangers Hoax That Actually Became Canon

"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" is an interesting exercise in localizing international television for American (and, more generally, Western) audiences. The show spliced together fight footage from the "Super Sentai" series "Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger" with clips of U.S. actors playing teenagers to create wholly original stories about a group of teens when they're not fighting evil creatures. The result was the first "Power Rangers" show, which remains a good time all these years later. It was also a monumental hit in its day, lasting for three seasons while combining different generations of "Super Sentai" into a Frankenstein's Monster of a TV series (even if the kids watching at home never realized that's what it was).

Advertisement

But "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" was more than just a ratings superpower; it was also a merchandising juggernaut and pop culture phenomenon, spawning a theatrical film and even a live touring show in 1995. Nevertheless, the series eventually came to an end, with the show rebooting itself via a mini-series titled "Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers." This, in turn, started a tradition of changing the cast every season (which makes the many "Power Rangers" anniversary reunions quite special) and led to the franchise's next incarnation, "Power Rangers Zeo." Before "Zeo," though, Fox Kids decided to ease kids into the new show with a series of short films.

After "Zeo" came 1997's "Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie," which was meant to be an introduction to the new generation of heroes on "Power Rangers Turbo." But while the transition from the original show to "Zeo" went smoothly (even excluding the short films), the transition to "Turbo" was awful. The new series ignored the return of the villainous Zedd and Rita Repulsa from the end of "Power Rangers Zeo" while inexplicably incorporating new antagonists into the mix.

Advertisement

Seeing as "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" used short films to ease the transition into the franchise's "Zeo" era, presumably that show did the same thing before "Turbo," right? This, at last, brings us to the bizarre story of "Scorpion Rain," a fan hoax turned urban legend that eventually became canon to the "Power Rangers" property.