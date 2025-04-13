Jason Alexander Once Pitched Two Seinfeld Spin-Offs (And They Sound Awful)

As "Seinfeld" drew to a close during its ninth and final season, fans of the uproarious sitcom created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David had a hard time accepting that there would be no further squabbling adventures in this rich and deeply petty universe again. Surely, there were spinoffs in development. Maybe a movie! An animated series?

If NBC had decided to keep the "Seinfeld" money train chugging in 1998, it could've drawn from a deep bench of recurring characters that might've been able to carry their own series. There was also the possibility of spinning off a show for one of the four leads, but no one seemed interested in going the "Frasier" route (which proved disastrous for Matt LeBlanc six years later when he segued from "Friends" to the weirdly misconceived "Joey"). Instead, as we all know, when "Seinfeld" ended, all of its characters ceased to be. It's unlikely NBC will go back to that well again either, seeing as no one needs the money at present (though keep an eye on the canceled Michael Richards). Not to mention, David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" already put a perfect cringe-comedy spin on the series' comically mean-spirited sensibility.

This doesn't mean the people involved with the series were devoid of ideas for "Seinfeld" spinoffs. Jason Alexander, who achieved stardom playing the hilariously neurotic and selfish George Costanza (based on David), actually had two pitches for more "Seinfeld." They never came to fruition, and this is a good thing because it sounds like they would've been cancelled faster than you can say "Joey."