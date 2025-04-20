The Creator Of Ed, Edd N Eddy Started With This Revolting MTV Animated Series

In 1991, MTV debuted its animated shorts showcase program "Liquid Television," and it was a huge step for the medium. Underground comics artists and up-and-coming animators suddenly had a location, on one of American television's most popular stations, to exhibit their work and make bold experiments. In the early 1990s, animation was taking a turn — pointedly — away from the previous decade's corporate mentality, and toward edgier, creator-driven works. "The Simpsons" and "The Ren & Stimpy Show" pushed the boat out, and "Liquid Television" was an entire marina full of smaller support craft (not to strain a metaphor).

"Liquid Television" was where audiences first saw Mike Judge's "Beavis and Butt-Head" first goofing off, and where they got their first taste of Peter Chung's "Æon Flux." Those shorts eventually spun off into their own standalone animated shows. "Liquid Television" was a testing ground for new animated voices.

In 1994, however, MTV decided to forego the usual testing grounds and launch their very first non-"Liquid" animated series in the form of Danny Antonucci's "The Brother's Grunt." Antonucci's series tapped into the deliberately off-putting, aggressively biological aesthetic of "The Ren and Stimpy Show," but pushed it to a nauseating extreme, boasting a cast of nonverbal, grunting characters with pulsating neck veins, popped-out eyeballs, and protruding nipples. "The Brothers Grunt" was supposed to be disgusting, and, boy howdy, was it. It ran in seven-minute segments on late-night MTV, usually after "Beavis and Butt-Head." The titular Brothers Grunt would also watch music videos, although they would mostly just dance along, seeing as they could only grunt, moan, and chitter.

Some consider "The Brothers Grunt" to be one of the worst animated series of all time, which is a bold statement. At the very least, Antonucci would leave his mark and go on to create the Cartoon Network hit "Ed, Edd n Eddy" in 1999.