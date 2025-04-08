Jerry Seinfeld's Favorite Supporting Character On The NBC Sitcom Should Have Been A Series Regular

The on-screen rivalry between Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and Newman (Wayne Knight) is one of the funnier aspects of "Seinfeld." Newman lives down the hall from Jerry in the same apartment building, and he works as a mail carrier. For reasons that are never revealed, Newman and Jerry hate each other with a fiery passion. Jerry infamously greeted his neighbor with a "Hello, Newman" that was dripping with loathing and animosity. The character was introduced off-screen and was originally voiced by "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David, but was eventually played by Knight, who gave a sublime comedy performance. Newman first appeared on screen in the season 3 episode "The Suicide" (January 29, 1992).

Advertisement

Newman was a series semi-regular, appearing in 44 episodes of the show. This was only a small fraction of "Seinfeld," however, seeing as it lasted 180 episodes over the course of its nine seasons. Some of the show's fans felt that Knight, a comedy veteran, should have been permitted to play a larger role on the show. The four lead characters on "Seinfeld" (played by Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander) were all shallow, awful people, but they seemed to be fond of each other. It would have been a great addition to the dynamic to have a character that Jerry just loathed, week after week.

Seinfeld himself certainly thought so. In 2014, Seinfeld took to Reddit to answer questions from fans, and he expressed a twinge of regret over not making Newman an actual series regular. There was no reason, after all, that "Seinfeld" should only have four main characters. It could have easily been five.

Advertisement