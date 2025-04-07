If You Love War Movies, Check Out This Heartbreaking & Action-Packed K-Drama

For South and North Korea, the Korean War technically never ended, with the country still divided and contentiously at odds over 70 years after the conclusion of active hostilities. Released in 2010, the K-drama series "Legend of the Patriots" revisited the war to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the conflict's outbreak. A remake of 1975 Korean series "Comrades," which was also previously remade in 1983, "Legend of the Patriots" brings a more ambitious edge to the original story. While previous versions of this tale offered more overtly jingoistic messaging, the 2010 iteration focused more on fiery wartime action and the impact of the devastating conflict on civilians.

"Legend of the Patriots" begins in late 1950, just before China's entry in the war, as South Korean and United Nations forces advance on the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. The movie primarily focuses on a squad of South Korean soldiers led by Lee Hyeon-joong (Choi Soo-jong) on the frontlines of this advance. On the opposing side is North Korean soldier Lee Soo-kyung (Lee Tae-ran), who had a romantic relationship with Hyeon-joong before the war. As the fighting intensifies in the face of the Chinese reinforcement of North Korea, the combatants struggle to retain their humanity amidst the widespread atrocities.

While "Legend of the Patriots" is currently unavailable to stream through legal means in North America, here's why this underrated K-drama should be on your radar.

