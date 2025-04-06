The True Story Behind War Dogs, Explained

War is no laughing matter, just in case anybody needs reminding. But there has always been a strain of comedy war films, from "Operation Petticoat" and "Operation Dumbo Drop" via the Mutual Assured Destruction laffs of "Dr. Strangelove" to war-adjacent capers like "The Greatest Beer Run Ever." In 2016, Todd Phillips gave us "War Dogs," a movie that plays somewhat like a stoner version of the latter with illegal firearms instead of cans of warm Pabst Blue Ribbon.

Advertisement

Inspired by a "Rolling Stone" article about two young Miami dudes who became unlikely gun runners for the U.S. Government, a black comedy about the murky world of international arms dealers will always be relevant in our era of perpetual war. Following movies like "Old School" and "The Hangover," Phillips might not have seemed like the obvious choice to direct a greed-is-bad black comedy about such a serious subject. As he proved in his later "Joker" movies, Phillips is nothing is not obvious, waving on-the-nose satire like one of those jumbo foam fingers people take to baseball games.

Yet sometimes, blunt can be a good thing, and "War Dogs" is never more lucid than in the opening moments when our narrator states: "War is an economy. Anyone who tells you otherwise is either in on it or stupid." After that insight, "War Dogs" never quite manages to land another significant blow on the military-industrial complex. But it is entertaining enough with solid performances from Miles Teller and Jonah Hill as our two greedy protagonists, plus a neat but not entirely convincing appearance by Bradley Cooper as a shady profiteer. If the film has one major fault, however, it's that the stakes feel pretty low even if the destination for the boys' weaponry isn't. Those stakes would have seemed even lower without a few fictional touches. Let's take a look at the real story to see why.

Advertisement