Nicole Kidman Felt Embarrassed By Her Performance In A Historical Epic

In the interview, Kidman explained that she "squirmed in her seat" at the premiere of the movie and even asked her then-boyfriend (now her husband) Keith Urban if she was truly as terrible in the movie as she felt:

"I sat there and I looked at Keith and went 'Am I any good in this movie?' But I thought Brandon Walters (an 11-year-old Aboriginal boy) and Hugh Jackman were wonderful. [...] It's just impossible for me to connect to it emotionally at all."

"Australia" follows Kidman's character as she falls in love with Hugh Jackman's Drover character, who helps her on a cattle drive across the outback. The whole thing takes place during World War II and is sort of like an Australian "Gone with the Wind" assembled from parts of a dozen other movies (it's almost fun to watch just to see if you can pick apart where Luhrmann got all of his ideas), and it's overlong, overwrought, and just rather overdone in general. For some baffling reason, Luhrmann decided to use unused footage from the film to extend it into a miniseries for Hulu, "Faraway Downs," as if it wasn't long enough to begin with.

Kidman's right about one thing — Jackman is charming (as always), and Walters is great, too, although he hasn't been in much since and has sadly faced some legal troubles in adulthood. Fans curious to see if Kidman's performance is really all that terrible can check out both "Faraway Downs" and "Australia" on Hulu or Disney+, depending on region, though that's a lot of time to dedicate to one of cinema's biggest whiffs.