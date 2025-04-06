A Sylvester Stallone Sci-Fi Flop Nearly Became An Action-Horror Movie Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger

When "Judge Dredd" debuted in 1995, it had gone through multiple changes before becoming the misfire it eventually was. Several writers had been attached to the project throughout its development, one of which was British scribe Peter Briggs ("Hellboy"), who spoke to Bloody Disgusting in 2020 about his vision for the film. The writer recalled receiving a call from Lloyd Levin, of producer Larry Gordon's company, about making a "Judge Dredd" movie. Having grown up with the "2000 AD" comics, Briggs was very excited at the prospect.

Advertisement

Initially, Levin and Gordon were set to co-finance the film alongside fellow producer Edward R. Pressman. Unfortunately, things quickly turned sour between Gordon and Pressman. As a result, Briggs found himself caught in the middle, with Pressman's side wanting the writer to work on a version of "Judge Dredd" that would have been directed by Tony Scott and was set to star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Briggs followed Pressman and found himself in the position of being able to bring one of his favorite childhood heroes to the big screen. In conceiving of his version of "Judge Dredd," the writer explained, "If you only get the chance to make one movie, you go with the strongest villain. So I wanted to do, from the outset, Judge Death. Because, well, he's awesome." Judge Death was a Dark Judge, which in the comic books were undead versions of the Judges who existed in a parallel dimension called Deadworld. "They are the antithesis of what the Judge system stands for," Briggs noted, "being from a parallel universe in which all life is outlawed. Life is the ultimate crime, and death is the answer. From the outset, for me there was no other storyline other than that."

Advertisement

Briggs' idea for a "Judge Dredd" movie would have seen the titular antihero returning to Mega City One after a break of several months. There, he teams up with sidekick, Judge Barbara Hershey, and begins patrolling the streets once again. After dealing with assorted Mega City One riffraff, the partners eventually encounter Judge Death, who shows up in the city due to him having some mysterious connection to Dredd. This wasn't the only villain in the unmade film, either. Briggs also created a new character called The Umpty Candy Killer, a serial killer who was luring victims with a highly-addictive substance called Umpty Candy.

The rest of the story played out much like the "2000 AD" comics in which Judge Death was first introduced, with the villain summoning more Dark Judges before killing the citizens of Mega City One en masse and destroying the metropolis. As Briggs recalled, "While it's comic book, while it's science fiction, it was also [meant to be a horror film]. If you've read the comic, it was that. Death putting his hands into people, and so on. We would have been firmly venturing off into 'horror' territory."