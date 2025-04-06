K-Drama Fans Will Love This Ancient Fantasy Series On Netflix

Netflix and Disney+ have a growing library of K-dramas available to stream worldwide, including a number of overlooked and underrated gems. This includes 2019's "Arthdal Chronicles," an ancient fantasy series that has been compared to "Game of Thrones" for its narrative scope and thematic similarities. Set in a technological approximation of the Bronze Age, the show takes place in the fictional realm of Arth, with the capital city of Arthdal. Different factions in and around Arthdal vie for power, while the series contains several different humanoid species and tribes at war with one another, including the powerful Neanthals.

The ruler of Arthdal at the start of the series is Ta-gon (Jang Dong-gun), who nearly wiped out the Neanthals in a war for the fate of Arth. After the conflict, Ta-gon seizes control of Arthdal from his father and orders a genocide of the Neanthals. Twin siblings Eun-seom and Saya, both played by Song Joong-ki in the first season, are hybrids of humans and Neanthals and prophesied to cataclysmically affect Arth. Eun-seom is raised by a warrior tribe, while Saya is taken in by Ta-gon and raised as his own son. As Eun-seom grows older, he travels to Arthdal to reunite with his lost love Tan-ya, played by Kim Ji-won in the first season, where he learns about his destiny.

"Arthdal Chronicles" has all the hallmarks of an ancient fantasy tale, but how it executes them is what makes this a must-watch for K-drama and "Game of Thrones" fans.

