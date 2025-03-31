The Last Of Us: Potential HBO Spin-Off Plans Addressed By Co-Creator

With "The Last of Us" season 2 nearly here, it's natural to wonder where the HBO series could go once it reaches the end of the story from the original video games. While season 1 adapted the entirety of the first game from Naughty Dog, "The Last of Us Part II" is being split up into multiple seasons, starting with season 2. There've been no official suggestions that the live-action "Last of Us" series may continue beyond the events of the second game, but rumors are bound to fly. That being the case, series co-creator Craig Mazin addressed the possibility of sequels or spin-offs in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I am not going to go past the game," Mazin clarified. "I'll just say that flat out." Having said that, he did leave open the possibility for other creators to take a turn in the world of the show if HBO decides to go that route. "There might be a 'Dunk and Egg'[-style] 'The Last of Us' show that happens that somebody does," Mazin noted, referencing the "Game of Thrones" spin-off of the same name. "But for me, the only question is: Is it going to be one more season or will it require two more? If this can happen all in one more season, great. If we feel like it makes sense to break it into two, then we will do that."

That answer certainly makes it sound like certain aspects of the adaptation are still up in the air. Those who've played the original games will know that the "Last of Us" TV series has already diverged from the source material in some key ways. In fact, those same changes could very well give rise to a different ending, even if the timeline doesn't move any further into the future.

