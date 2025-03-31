Minecraft First Reactions Tease Jack Black & Jason Momoa's Live-Action Movie

Jared Hess' "A Minecraft Movie" arrives in theaters this week freighted with dizzyingly high box office expectations, which, if not met, could hasten the end of co-chairs Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy's rocky tenure at Warner Bros. (though catastrophically inept Warner Bros. Discovery honcho David Zaslav should be the one to go). That's a lot to heap on a family-friendly, mega-budget adaptation of a basically narrative-less video game, but this is where WB finds itself after suffering through a string of high-profile flops that included "Joker: Folie à Deux," "Mickey 17" and "The Alto Knights."

We won't know if "A Minecraft Movie" can provide the commercial course correction WB desperately needs until Friday at the earliest, when the first box office numbers will be reported. But, given that there were a limited number of critics screenings last week, we can check in how the film played with a number of entertainment journalists. Please note that these are just social media reactions. The review embargo doesn't lift until later this week. But as the meh-ly reviewed "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" demonstrated two years ago, these movies are essentially critic-proof. And since "Minecraft" is the best-selling video game of all time, that should be a source of great comfort for WB.

The question now is whether fans of the game are up for a zany take on the game from an offbeat director like Hess, who's best known for cult classic comedies like "Napoleon Dynamite" and "Nacho Libre." He's assembled a potentially fun cast in Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge, but does this game translate as easily to a narrative feature as "Super Mario Bros." did? Let's dig into those social media reactions.

