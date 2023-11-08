Is Napoleon Dynamite 2 Happening, Or Should We Just Enjoy Some Tots Without Him?

Everyone has a high school movie that rings uncomfortably true to their own experiences as a teenager. For some, it's a bitingly satirical portrait like "Heathers" or "Mean Girls," while for others, it's a brutally honest dramedy like "The Edge of Seventeen." But for me, there's only one film that really captures what my time was like as a non-Mormon attending a predominantly Mormon high school in a small Utah town in the early 2000s, and that's "Napoleon Dynamite." True, writer/director Jared Hess' 2004 cult hit takes place in the filmmaker's hometown of Preston, Idaho, but ... well, let's just say that if you know anything about small-town Utah and Idaho Mormon culture, then you know they weren't exactly worlds apart when the film was made.

I was fortunate enough to have graduated from high school literal weeks before "Napoleon Dynamite" arrived, which spared me from having to listen to my classmates constantly yell "Your mom goes to college!" and "Idiot!" at one another or go around wearing "Vote for Pedro" t-shirts. (From what I've been told, the students at my high school ate the film up in the years right after I'd left.) By the time I sat down and properly watched the movie sometime later, I had enough distance from my teen years to be more amused than mortified by how much Napoleon's world looks and feels like the one I knew in my adolescence. I can only imagine that watching a sequel would be tantamount to attending a high school reunion (except I would actually be morbidly curious enough to do the former).

Speaking of, with the film's 20th anniversary coming up, this seems like as fitting time as any for "Napoleon Dynamite 2" to finally happen. But will it? Here's what we know right now.