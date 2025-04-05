One Of The Beatles Was A Happy Days Fan, And He Made Sure To Let The Cast Know

If you grew up during the mid-1970s through the mid-1980s, it's likely that "Happy Days" was broadcasting on your television set. Created by the late Garry Marshall, the sitcom initially centered on Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard) and his family. However, Richie's friend Fonzie (Henry Winkler) rose to further prominence despite initially being a secondary character. With "The Fonz" becoming the series' breakout character, the show started to emphasize him above everyone else, which led to some discontent behind the scenes – star Ron Howard even threatened to quit "Happy Days" altogether.

Viewers who watched "Happy Days" while it was in its original run on television were also likely to have The Beatles' albums spinning on their record players. Although the band broke up in 1970, the Fab Four's initial discography and their output as solo acts dominated popular culture throughout the decade. And in a serendipitous twist of fate, one of The Beatles was a big fan of "Happy Days," and went out of his way to let the cast know.